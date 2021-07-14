AEW Dynamite preview: Fyter Fest Night One lineup (reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s “Fyter Fest Night One” edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match.

-Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson for the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship.

-Matt Hardy vs. Christian.

-Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Sammy Guevara.

-Hangman Page promo.

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be held in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center.