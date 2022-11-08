11/07 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom, Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Myles Hawkins and Joe Keys, Trish Adora vs. Tay Melo, Amy Rose vs. Abadon

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 88)

Taped November 3, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Streamed November 7, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Ian Riccaboni and Paul Wight were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez was the ring announcer…

1. Amy Rose vs. Abadon. Abadon methodically dominated Rose, ending it quickly with the Black Dahlia.

Abadon defeated Amy Rose by pinfall in 1:45.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Rose had very little to no offense. AEW has something in Abadon though they aren’t sure how to use them yet. Both shows I have been to this past month Abadon appeared and received good pops even as most of the audience weren’t even in their seats yet.

Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer for the ROH match.

2. Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. “The Trustbusters” Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay and Slim J (w/Sonny Kiss, Parker Boudreaux) for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. Castle and Daivari started the match but Daivari refused to lock up and asked for one of the Boys to be tagged in. Castle tagged in Brent. Daivari immediately backed Brent into the corner and punched him before tagging in Slim J. Slim J had the early advantage but Brent caught him with an enzuigiri and tagged in Brandon. The Boys double teamed Slim J including a double armdrag.

Brent climbed up to the top rope but was pushed down by Daivari. Slim J spring boarded off the ropes and connected with a spinning kick on Brent. Brent got backed up into the Trustbusters corner but fought his way out and tagged in Castle. Castle came in and cleared the ring with suplexes and then called for a Boy. Castle then began throwing the Boys out of the ring and onto members of the Trustbusters who were outside the ring. Castle had Kay set up for the Bangarang but Kay held onto the ropes and Boudreaux helped Kay escape.

Daivari caught Castle with a kick as Slim J dove over the top rope onto the Boys. Kay got a near fall on Castle after a Falcon Arrow. After Castle kicked out, Daivari held Castle from the corner so Kay could hit him. Castle ducked and Kay knocked Daivari off the apron. Kay then tried to DDT Castle but Castle held on and put Kay in position for the Bangarang and hit it and got the pinfall.

Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Ari Daivari, VSK and Slim J to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles in 5:25.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match, though it stuck to the same formula as most Dalton Castle and The Boys matches. I never bought into the idea of the Trustbusters winning, at least not in the configuration that competed tonight. I do give Riccaboni credit though for trying to sell the idea by saying the titles had changed hands twice in this arena.

Alex Reynolds was backstage with Lexy Nair talking about his match later with Kip Sabian. Reynolds said him and Sabian were alike though he felt Sabian was acting like a child by saying he was overlooked. Reynolds said he was the Dark Horse of AEW and he thrives off that and hopes Sabian is ready.

3. Athena vs. Abby Jane. Jane had the early advantage, hitting a series of moves and strikes on Athena. After a discus punch, Jayne kicked Athena and Athena shrugged it off. Athena knocked Jane to the ground and started mounting punches. Jane retreated outside the ring but Athena followed. Jane tried to fight back but got rocked with an elbow smash. Athena then threw Jane into the ring post and ring stairs. Athena sent Jane back into the ring and locked in a crossface for the submission victory.

Athena defeated Abby Jane by submission in 3:00.

Athena eventually let go of the crossface but then locked it back in. She then slapped Jane in the back of the head and walked to the back.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Athena continues to show a more aggressive side. I won’t call it a full-blown heel turn yet. At least not until she beats and attacks someone the fans know and like.

4. Tay Melo (w/Sammy Guevara) vs. Trish Adora. Tay rolled up Adora early but Adora easily kicked out. Melo followed up with a German suplex and a knee to the jaw. Melo then blew kisses to Sammy Guevara. Adora fired back with elbows and punches but Melo absorbed them and booted Adora in the face. A short while later Melo hit her running kicks in the corner to Adora and then lifted up Adora for the Tay-Ko and got the victory

Tay Melo defeated Trish Adora by pinfall in 2:10.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A dominant showcase for Melo.

5. Eli Isom vs. Dante Martin.After some early back and forth where both men traded pinning combinations it was Isom who got the early advantage. Isom caught Martin with an enzuigiri, then a Mexican arm drag, followed by a scoop slam. Isom then clotheslined Martin who was in a seated position for a near fall. Martin tried to fight back but got hit with a spear in the corner and a pop up neckbreaker for another near fall. Isom went for another spear in the corner but Martin moved.

Martin windmilled over the top rope and hit Isom with an enzuigiri and then came off the top rope with a high cross body. Martin went for his signature half and half suplex but Isom arm dragged Martin out of it. Isom ducked a clothesline then popped up Martin and dropped him with an Air Raid crash. Isom attempted to lift up Martin for The Promise but Martin escaped and went for his suplex again. Isom countered but charged after Martin. Martin flipped over Isom and connected with the half and half suplex. Isom rolled outside the ring but Martin followed by leaping and spinning off the top rope onto Isom. Martin then threw Isom inside the ring and hit the Nosedive for the pinfall victory.

Dante Martin defeated Eli Isom by pinfall in 6:35.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A really good back and forth match. Isom had a counter for almost everything Martin threw at him. Match of the night at this point.

6. Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus, and Logan Easton Laroux vs. QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, and Cole Karter (w/Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto). Both teams had televised entrances. Marshall and Laroux began the match but the fans started to chant QT sucks so Marshall tagged in Johnson. After trading headlocks, Johnson dropped Laroux with a belly-to-back suplex and tagged in Karter. Laroux tripped up Karter and tagged in Titus. Titus monkey flipped Karter out of the corner and cinched in a headlock before tagging in Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger climbed to the top rope while Titus held Karter.

Cheeseburger jumped off the top rope and put Karter back in a headlock. Karter pushed Cheeseburger off and dropped him with a clothesline. The Factory isolated Cheeseburger and worked him over in their corner. Cheeseburger eventually made the hot tag to Titus who cleared the ring. He hit the belly-to-belly suplex on Karter and a dropkick to Karter.

Marshall snuck back in the ring and punched Titus but Laroux and Cheeseburger each kicked Marshall. Cheeseburger then hit the Shotei palm strike to send Marshall out of the ring. The Factory took care of Cheeseburger and Laroux outside the ring, leaving Titus and Karter inside the ring. Titus jumped off the top rope but Karter avoided him. Johnson and Marshall reentered the ring and Karter and Johnson lifted up Titus for Marshall to hit a cutter. Marshall then hit Titus with 2 more cutters before letting Karter pin him.

QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter defeated Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus and Logan Easton Laroux by pinfall in 6:45.

After the match QT took the mic and said The Factory was running on all cylinders. Suddenly a distorted image began to air interrupting Marshall. Its showed two nails and that was it. Marshall dropped the mic and walked to the back with the rest of The Factory following him

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match. I have no idea what the video that aired was supposed to be or what it signified. Any time Elevation can keep me guessing is a good thing though so I’ll wait for it all to play out.

7. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins. Ortiz and Kingston tagged in and out working over Keys to start the match. After a double suplex on Keys, Keys was able to turn a wrist lock into a backbreaker on Ortiz and made the tag to Hawkins. Hawkins hit Ortiz with a double meteora for a 1 count. Ortiz quickly recovered and dropped Hawkins with a short arm lariat. Ortiz tagged in Kingston and hit a combo STO/Russian leg sweep. Kingston then locked the stretch muffler on Hawkins and Hawkins tapped out.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Breaux Keller and Myles Hawkins by submission in 3:25.

After the match Kingston went to ringside and grabbed a chair but Ortiz was able to talk him down.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Kingston’s aggressiveness after his matches continues to show. I’m guessing that will most likely cost him his match against Ethan Page this Wednesday in the Championship Eliminator tournament. Poor Myles Hawkins had to face Kingston 2 weeks in a row just with different partners.

8. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Alex Reynolds (w/John Silver). Reynolds had control early until he was knocked off the top turnbuckle and onto the floor by Sabian. Sabian followed up with a punt kick to Reynolds from the apron. Silver went to check on Reynolds and Sabian took them both out with a springboard moonsault. After some more back and forth Reynolds had Sabian up on the top rope. Reynolds joined him but Sabian bit Reynolds on the ear. Sabian then planted Reynolds with DDT. Sabian followed up with the Anarchist but Reynolds kicked out. Sabian climbed the top rope and came off with a double stomp but Reynolds avoided it and rolled Sabian up. Sabian reversed the momentum rolling up Reynolds and pinning him.

Kip Sabian defeated Alex Reynolds by pinfall in 8:15.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A very good back and forth match and probably Sabian’s best win since he has returned.

9. The Butcher, The Blade, and Angelico (w/ The Bunny) vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor (w/Danhausen). Best Friends and Romero had control early. Romero got tripped up by the Bunny and was beat down outside the ring by the Butcher and Angelico. Romero was thrown back into the ring and was worked over by Butcher, Blade and Angelico. Romero made the tag to Beretta after a Sliced Bread on the Butcher. Beretta knocked Angelico off the apron then hit a pair of suplexes on The Blade.

Beretta hit a tornado DDT on The Blade and made the cover. Angelico broke it up but was quickly caught with a Soul Food/Half and half combo from Taylor and Beretta. The Butcher came into the ring but was hit with high knees from Taylor, Beretta and Romero. They then hugged mid ring. Beretta tried to pile drive The Blade but The Bunny came in and hit Beretta with a low blow. Taylor teased bringing a chair in the ring. As the referee tried to stop him Danhausen came in and punched The Blade low. Beretta then hit Strong Zero for the pinfall victory.

Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico by pinfall in 7:20

Bailin’s Breakdown: Another good back and forth match and while not the best match of the night I can understand putting it in the main event slot with the popularity of the Best Friends. There was a weird cut in this match when Taylor was bringing the chair into the ring.

This was one of the better episodes of Elevation in some time. I’m not even saying that because I was there. Over half of the matches were competitive and we also had some backstage promos. Interestingly enough, the “live” airing of Elevation had a Factory backstage promo and most of an in-ring promo with The Firm, Private Party and Matt Hardy which ended with Hardy hitting the Twist of Fate on Stokely Hathaway. When I turned Elevation on again after Monday Night Football those two segments were missing. A little odd. I also would like to mention my son also made his Elevation “debut” tonight. He can be seen (barely) during the last two matches in the back right hand corner of the screen next to Security.

The match(es) of the night go to Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom, and Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds. Episode 88 clocked in at 1 hour, 11 minutes and 45 seconds.