AEW Dynamite preview: MJF to speak on tonight’s All Out fallout show

September 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF speaks after returning and winning the Casino Battle Royal

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “Best Friends” Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

Powell’s POV: Chris Jericho stated that the rest of Jericho Appreciation Society will not be in Garcia’s corner. Dynamite will be live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Arena (Friday’s Rampage will also be taped tonight). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

