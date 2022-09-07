AEW reportedly suspends people allegedly involved in the backstage altercation at All Out

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck, according to Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com. “Ace Steel was also taken off and Punk’s situation should be clear soon,” Meltzer wrote.

Powell’s POV: Meanwhile, Justin Barrasso of SI.com reports that an external third party is conducting an investigation into what transpired on Sunday night. AEW has yet to offer an official statement on the matter.