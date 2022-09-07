What's happening...

AEW reportedly suspends people allegedly involved in the backstage altercation at All Out

September 7, 2022

AEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck, according to Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com. “Ace Steel was also taken off and Punk’s situation should be clear soon,” Meltzer wrote.

Powell’s POV: Meanwhile, Justin Barrasso of SI.com reports that an external third party is conducting an investigation into what transpired on Sunday night. AEW has yet to offer an official statement on the matter.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne September 7, 2022 @ 12:16 pm

    There’s 4 names I hadn’t even heard about being involved in it. What a complete clusterfuck. The EVPs need to lose that part of their contracts. Punk needs to be fined for the wildly entertaining but completely unprofessional media scrum. Everything else should be handled by the 3rd party but it’s possible that some, or all, of the people involved should lose their jobs completely.

    Reply

