Pat McAfee stepping aside from WWE Smackdown commentary temporarily after joining ESPN’s “College GameDay”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pat McAfee confirmed reports that he is joining ESPN’s college football pregame show “College GameDay” for the next two seasons. McAfee stated on his Wednesday podcast that he will not be calling WWE Friday Night Smackdown during the college football season. McAfee stated that he originally wanted to do both jobs, but WWE officials told him that the travel would not be good for his health or his family.

Powell’s POV: McAfee said Smackdown “will be on hold for a little bit” but emphasized that he is still part of the WWE family and will return. He also shared a story about “one OG in the WWE” being excited to have one of their own on the ESPN pre-game show. The 2021 “College GameDay” season started in the last week of August and ran through December, and was then followed by shows on December 31, January 1, and again on January 10 for the national championship game. WWE has yet to comment on how they intend to fill McAfee’s seat at the Smackdown broadcast table.