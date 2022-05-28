AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s special edition online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix vs. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo

-Riho, Yuka Sakazaki, and Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose, Diamante, and Emi Sakura

-Anna Jay vs. Sandra Moone

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe, and Matt Brannigan

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s review will be available either late tonight or on Sunday morning.