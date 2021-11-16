AEW Dark preview: A dozen matches advertised for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jaysin Strife.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Jah-C.

-Arik Cannon and Renny D vs. Wardlow and Shawn Spears.

-Ruby Soho vs. Hyan.

-Too Fast Too Fuego vs. Brandon Gore and Kit Sackett.

-Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and The Bunny vs. Riho, Ryo Mizunami, and Kris Statlander.

-“The Wingmen” Nick Comoroto, JD Drake, Aaron Solo, and Ryan Nemeth vs. Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and “The Variety Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-John Silver vs. Peter Avalon.

-Sonny Kiss vs. Adam Grace.

-Preston “10” Vance vs. Mikey Wild.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Craven Knyte.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.