WWE Survivor Series lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series event that will be held on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E in a non-title match.

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

-“Team Raw” Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs. “Team Smackdown” Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and TBA in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Raw” Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Austin Theory vs. “Team Smackdown” Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, and TBA in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a non-title match.

-U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match.

Powell's POV: Adam Pearce removed Rey Mysterio from Team Raw and replaced him with Austin Theory in a heel move at the end of Monday's Raw. The company also added the tag team champions and secondary champions matches since our last update.