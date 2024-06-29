AEW Collision spoilers: Full results of tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments were taped on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Serena Deeb beat Kelly Madan
-Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii beat Shane Haste and Robbie Eagles
-NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer beat Lady Frost in a non-title match. Mercedes Monet sat at ringside.
-Hechicero beat Kevin Blackwood
-Daniel Garcia beat The Butcher
-Hikaru Shida beat Deonna Purrazzo in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match
-El Phantasmo, Jack Perry, and Konosuke Takeshita beat Jay Briscoe, Lio Rush, and Dante Martin
Powell’s POV: Thanks again to Dot Net reader Mike Roth for sending in the taping results. Collision will air tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
