AEW Collision spoilers: Full results of tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home show (spoilers)

June 29, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments were taped on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Serena Deeb beat Kelly Madan

-Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii beat Shane Haste and Robbie Eagles

-NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer beat Lady Frost in a non-title match. Mercedes Monet sat at ringside.

-Hechicero beat Kevin Blackwood

-Daniel Garcia beat The Butcher

-Hikaru Shida beat Deonna Purrazzo in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-El Phantasmo, Jack Perry, and Konosuke Takeshita beat Jay Briscoe, Lio Rush, and Dante Martin

Powell’s POV: Thanks again to Dot Net reader Mike Roth for sending in the taping results. Collision will air tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

