AEW Collision rating for the late night airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 463,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show had 458,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demo. I have not seen the quarter-hour ratings, but I assume the show received a nice bump from having an NCAA basketball tournament game as a lead-in. Collision will return to its normal time slot on Saturday and will be followed by a live Battle of the Belts special.