AEW Dark preview: A dozen matches advertised for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Pac vs. Tiger Ruas.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Tony Nese.

-Santana Garrett vs. The Bunny.

-Bison XL and Toa Liona vs. “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.

-Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin.

-Ishmael Vaughn and Dontae Smiley vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Idris Abraham and Joe Coleman.

-RSP vs. Daniel Garcia.

-Red Velvet vs. Sholance Royal.

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Sean Carr and Marcus Kross.

-Viva Van vs. Nyla Rose.

-Eli Knight and Malik Bosede vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.

AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.