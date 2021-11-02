AEW Dark preview: A dozen matches advertised for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Pac vs. Tiger Ruas.
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Tony Nese.
-Santana Garrett vs. The Bunny.
-Bison XL and Toa Liona vs. “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.
-Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin.
-Ishmael Vaughn and Dontae Smiley vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
-Santana and Ortiz vs. Idris Abraham and Joe Coleman.
-RSP vs. Daniel Garcia.
-Red Velvet vs. Sholance Royal.
-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Sean Carr and Marcus Kross.
-Viva Van vs. Nyla Rose.
-Eli Knight and Malik Bosede vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment