MLW War Chamber lineup: The updated lineup for Saturday’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW War Chamber event that will be held on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, EJ Nduka, and two mystery partners vs. “Contra” Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon, and a Sentai Death Squad member in a War Chamber match.

-Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. a mystery opponent in a ladder match for the vacant MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Los Parks vs. “5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera in a Philly Street Fight for the MLW Tag Titles.

-TJP vs. Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup semifinal match.

-The finals of the Opera Cup tournament.

-LA Park vs. Homicide.

-NZO vs. Matt Cross.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead.

-Aramis vs. Arez for Cesar Duran’s briefcase full of cash.

-“The Sea Stars” Delmi Exo and Ashley Vox vs. “The Top Dogs” Davienne and Skylar.

-The debut of Gnarls Garvin.

Powell’s POV: MLW is also advertising King Muertes, Cesar Duran, Alicia Atout, Warhorse, KC Navarro, and King Mo. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire will be attending the taping, so we should have spoilers coming out of the event.