NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show featuring “By Any Means Necessary: Part One”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Cyon vs. Mims.

-“The Hex” Allysin Kay and Marti Belle vs. Tootie Lynn and ThunderKitty for the NWA Women’s Tag Titles.

-Pope vs. Colby Corino.

-Judais vs. Sal Rinauro.

Powell’s POV: The By Any Means Necessary shows were taped in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.