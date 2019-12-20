WWE Friday Night Smackdown, WWE 205 Live, next WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, Impact, and NWA dates, Junji Hirata, Takeshi Rikio, Gran Akuma, Toscano

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center with the brand’s first show after WWE TLC. Join me for live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review afterward.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show will be the first of two “best of” editions for the holiday weeks. Anish V’s written and audio reviews will return with the first-run episodes in two weeks.

-We are looking for reports from upcoming events listed on this page. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Future Events

-WWE has the weekend off for the holidays. The next WWE events after tonight’s Smackdown will be Thursday in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden and Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio at U.S. Bank Arena for the day after Christmas shows. Monday’s Raw was taped after last week’s Raw.

-The next AEW Dynamite on TNT will be January 1 and will broadcast from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Impact Wrestling’s next event will be January 10 in San Antonio, Texas at Freetail Brewery. The Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be held January 12 in Dallas, Texas at The Bomb Factory.

-MLW’s next event is Zero Hour 2020 on January 11 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The next Ring of Honor events will b held January 11 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage and January 12 in Concord, North Carolina at Cabarrus Arena.

-The next NWA events will be January 24 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for the Hard Times pay-per-view. They will tape television on January 25-26 at the same venue.

Birthdays and Notables

-Junji Hirata is 63. He also worked as Super Strong Machine.

-Takeshi Rikio (Takeshi Inoue) is 47.

-Gran Akuma is 45.

-Toscano (Oziel Toscano Jasso) is 46. He also worked as Tarzan Boy and Zorro.



