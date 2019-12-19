NXT TV viewership for the twelfth battle with AEW Dynamite

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 795,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 778,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW finished the night with 683,000 viewers, so this was a decisive win for NXT. The NXT show finished tied for 26th in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW finished 28th in the same category. The impeachment hearings airing on various cable news networks worked against both shows.



