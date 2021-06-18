6/17 NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of Dani Luna and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jinny and Joseph Conners, Wolfgang vs. Sam Gradwell, Danny Jones vs. Kenny Williams, Nathan Frazer vs. Rohan Raja

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed June 17, 2021 on WWE Network and Peacock

The show opened with a recap of Meiko Satomura’s NXT UK Women’s Championship victory over Kay Lee Ray from last week… Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness were the broadcast team Wolfgang made his entrance to kick off the in-ring competition. Sam Gradwell entered cutting a promo about not being scared of the ‘big bad wolf’…

1. Wolfgang vs. Sam Gradwell. Wolfgang took Gradwell down with a shoulder block. Gradwell recovered and worked the headock until Wolfgang reversed it into a wrist lock. Wolfgang sent Gradwell from pillar to post but as he took to the top rope Gradwell knocked him to the outside.

“The Thunderstorm” followed this up with a shoulder block from the apron, before sending his opponent back into the ring and working the submission. Wolfgang worked his way back into the match and hit the front flip over the rope into the Spear for the win.

Wolfgang defeated Sam Gradwell in 6:16.

Gibbons’ Opinion: England takes on Scotland in the European Football Championships tomorrow. Scotland fans will hope their team can win as easily as their countryman Wolfgang defeated Sam Gradwell tonight. It was an ok opener but didn’t do a lot to show the best that either man has to offer. This puts Wolfgang 1-0 up in his competition with Gallus teammate Mark Coffey.

Kenny Williams cut a promo about being a scumbag…

Backstage, Subculture and Jinny and Joseph Conners were trading barbs when Pretty Deadly walked past them and announced they would be guest commentators in their mixed tag class war… Kenny Williams made his entrance…

2. Danny Jones vs. Kenny Williams. Williams looked to take control early on but Jones used his strength advantage to get the upper hand. Jones sent Williams to the outside. As Jones tried to pull him back in the ring, Williams yanked his jaw into the middle rope.

Williams heaped pain on Jones with a couple of dropkicks and strikes. Jones reversed a submission by Williams and used the momentum to get back into the match. Williams kicked the knee of Jones and hit his Bad Luck finisher for the win.

Kenny Williams defeated Danny Jones in 04:11.

Gibbons’ Opinion: Another win for a Scotsman. Could this be an omen for the football game tomorrow? You probably don’t care. This match did little to make us care about either man as it was just a reason to give Williams another win. NXT UK is obviously looking to build up Williams with a few more of these types of wins. I’d imagine they are working towards a Heritage Cup Championship match for Williams.

Joe Coffey, Ilja Dragunov and Rampage Brown sat around a table and discussed their similarities whilst seemingly announcing that they would compete in a three-way dance…

Mark Coffey interrupted Sha Samuels backstage whilst he was reading his paper causing “The East End Butcher” to go and demand a match from Sid Scala. Coffey turned to the camera and said a match with Samuels would be his opportunity to draw level with Wolfgang, who was now 1-0 up…

Noam Dar welcomed Jordan Devlin to Supernova Sessions and complimented him on his fashion sense. Dar then presented Devlin with one of his brand new t-shirts. Devlin said when he was next back in the States he was coming for Santos Escobar and his Cruiserweight Championship. Devlin revealed that he was staying in the UK and challenged any of the NXT UK roster to test themselves against him…

Backstage, Dave Mastiff said that he was feeling fit and healthy and looking forward to getting back to full fitness. Behind him, Tyler Bate and Jack Starz were sparring. They stopped and Bate offered Starz a Heritage Cup Championship match but he turned it down as he felt he wasn’t worthy. Mastiff told him to go for it and not turn opportunities down…

Nathan Frazer made his entrance. Rohan Raja made his entrance whilst we saw a recap of his injury suffered in his debut against Teoman…

3. Nathan Frazer vs. Rohan Raja. Frazer went for a quick roll up but Raja kicked out. Raja went on the offence but Frazer used his speed to avoid this. It was a fast-paced match that went back and forth in the early going. Frazer scored a close two from a standing moonsault. Raja hit the pop-up powerbomb but could only get a two of his own. Frazer hit a twisting suplex. The Jersey-native then hit a springboard neckbreaker but still couldn’t put Raja away.

Frazer went to the top rope. Raja leapt to the top rope but Frazer knocked him back to the mat and hit the Frog Splash for the win.

Nathan Frazer defeated Rohan Raja in 6:47.

As Frazer went to shake the hand of Raja, an eye appeared on the screen indicating Teoman was watching…

Gibbons’ Opinion: This was probably the match of the night. It was a real change of pace and a reflection that these two could be the next two emerging stars of the brand. Teoman seems to have his eye on one of these two – as well as Oliver Carter. Personally, I’d be up for a massive match between the lot of them.

Jordan Devlin entered his personal dressing room to find A-Kid was in there making a cup of coffee. Devlin told him to leave but A-Kid said if he wanted him out he’d have to make him leave. Devlin stormed out to find Sid Scala…

We got confirmation of Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown for next week…

Subculture made their entrance. Pretty Deadly appeared on commentary. Jinny and Joseph Conners made their way into the BT Sports Studio for the main event…

4. “Subculture” Dani Luna and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jinny and Joseph Conners. Conners and Webster locked up to start the match. Conners stomped on Webster in the corner. With Jinny and Luna in the ring, Luna hit the suplex on Jinny. She then backdropped Webster onto Conners and sent them both to the outside. Conners distracted the referee, which allowed Jinny to pull the hair of Dani Luna and take control.

Jinny sent Luna to the corner and then out her in the Standing Iron Octopus submission. Luna eventually got out of the submission and suplexed her. She tagged in Webster who dropkicked Conner out of the ring and hit the senton to the outside.

Luna suplexed Jinny but as she went for the pin Conners interrupted. As Webster got involved, Jinny hit the forearm on Webster. Luna lifted Conners on her shoulders but he wriggled free. With the two men on the top rope, Jinny came into the ring but the referee stopped her from getting involved. Luna used this as an opportunity to powerbomb Conners off the top rope. Webster hit the 630 senton from the top rope for the win.

Dani Luna and Flash Morgan Webster “Subculture” defeated Jinny and Joseph Conners in 8:10.

Gibbons’ Opinion: This was a chaotic and fun closing match. Luna was the star for me as her power really shone through. The Pretty Deadly lads were pretty entertaining on commentary and had some very funny lines. as in previous weeks, they were highlighting the fact that one of these tag teams could be in line for a title shot soon. By one team I mean the Subculture pairing of Webster and Mark Andrews.