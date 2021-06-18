AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jake Hager vs. Wardlow in an MMA cage fight.

-Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page in a handicap match.

-Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Jackson, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

-Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solow.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Cezar Bononi.

-Andrade El Idolo interviewed by Jim Ross.

Powell’s POV: Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy for the AEW Championship is set for the Saturday, June 26 edition of Dynamite. Dynamite continues to be bumped from its Wednesday slot by TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. Join me for our weekly live review of Dynamite on Friday at 9CT/10ET. My audio review will likely be available for Dot Net Members on Saturday rather than late tonight due to covering Smackdown and Dynamite back to back.