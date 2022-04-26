AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

What's happening...

April 26, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Max Caster, Angelico, The Blade, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy

-Serpentico vs. Lee Moriarty

-Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon

-Anna Jay and Skye Blue vs. The Bunny and Raychell Rose

-Red Velvet vs. Dulce Tormenta

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

