01/30 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 243): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – WWE Royal Rumble and more pro wrestling talk with co-host Jonny Fairplay and listener calls

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame taking live calls coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble event. The next live edition will be on Monday, February 20 coming out of the WWE Elimination Chamber event with Sean Plichta returning to fill in for Johnny as a guest co-host…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 243) with guest co-host Jonny Fairplay.

