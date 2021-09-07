What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship

September 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.220 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down slightly from the previous episode’s 2.250 million final viewership count (and up from the 2.147 million overnight number that was released on Saturday morning).

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic which was first for the night against other broadcast networks and up from the 0.59 rating that last week’s show delivered. WWE has to be pleased considering that the show took place on what is typically a big travel day on the Friday of Labor Day weekend.

