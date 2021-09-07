AEW Rampage viewership for the All Out go-home show and the countdown special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 696,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 722,000 viewership count. Rampage finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings with a with a .31 rating, down from last week’s .34 in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: While Smackdown performed well for Fox, Rampage delivered its lowest numbers on the Friday of Labor Day weekend. The All Out Countdown special finished with 361,000 viewers and finished ninth in the 18-49 demo with a 0.18 rating. Last year’s All Out countdown special aired on a Saturday and produced 357,000 viewers for TNT.