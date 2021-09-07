NWA Powerrr preview: NWA Tag Team Tournament quarterfinal matches, Nick Aldis addresses his future

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Judais (w/James Mitchell) vs. Jeremiah Plunkett.

-Mims and Sal Rinauro vs. Slice Boogie and Marshe Rockett in an NWA Tag Team Tournament quarterfinal match.

-“The End” Parrow and Odinson vs. Jordan Clearwater and Cyon (Masked Man) in an NWA Tag Team Tournament quarterfinal match.

-Nick Aldis addresses his future.

-Tootie Lynn makes her Powerrr debut.

Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.