NWA Powerrr preview: NWA Tag Team Tournament quarterfinal matches, Nick Aldis addresses his future

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.
-Judais (w/James Mitchell) vs. Jeremiah Plunkett.
-Mims and Sal Rinauro vs. Slice Boogie and Marshe Rockett in an NWA Tag Team Tournament quarterfinal match.
-“The End” Parrow and Odinson vs. Jordan Clearwater and Cyon (Masked Man) in an NWA Tag Team Tournament quarterfinal match.
-Nick Aldis addresses his future.
-Tootie Lynn makes her Powerrr debut.
Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.
