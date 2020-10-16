WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Kenny Omega, Justin Credible, Xia Brookside, Lenny Lane, Takao Omori, Stu Hart, The Renegade

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship. Join me for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews are available on Saturday mornings, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members will premiere tomorrow morning.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is November 7 in Springfield, Massachusetts. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would be allowed to venture overseas due to travel restrictions.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed outside of Jacksonville, Florida is December 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next event is the continuation of the G1 Climax tournament on Saturday morning in Kanagawa, Japan at Yokohama Budokan.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any live events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website. The company taped television again this week in Baltimore, Maryland.

-MLW’s will be returning with new television shows in November.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Takao Omori is 51.

-Lenny Lane (Leonard Carlson) is 50.

-Justin Credible (Peter Polaco) is 47.

-Kenny Omega (Tyson Smith) is 37.

-Xia Brookside is 22.

-Stu Hart died on October 16, 2003 at age 88.

-The late Renegade (Rick Wilson) was born on October 16, 1965. He took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.



