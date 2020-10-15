10/15 NXT UK TV results: Walter and Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov and Pete Dunne, Dave Mastiff vs. Joseph Conners in an NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament match, Isla Dawn vs. Piper Niven

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed October 15, 2020 on WWE Network

1. Dave Mastiff beat Joseph Conners in a NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament match.

2. Piper Niven beat Isla Dawn.

3. Ilja Dragunov and Pete Dunne beat Walter and Alexander Wolfe.

Powell’s POV: Haydn Gleed’s written and audio reviews of the NXT UK television are on temporary hiatus while he recovers from an illness. He hopes to return next week.



