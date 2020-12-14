AEW wrestlers taking part in the 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon on TNT and TBS

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Monday regarding their involvement in the annual TNT and TBS’ 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon.

LOS ANGELES – December 16, 2020 – TNT is bringing “A Christmas Story” into the ring as AEW’s wrestlers reenact iconic scenes from the beloved film. Beginning December 24, the scenes will air as interstitials during TNT and TBS’ 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon, as well as online at TNT.tv and TNT’s YouTube page. Fans voted online to help re-create the cast, including:

MJF as Ralphie

Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker

Chris Jericho as Santa Claus

Eddie Kingston as Schwartz

Scorpio Sky as Randy

Ortiz as Flick

Dr. Britt Baker as Miss Shields

Ricky Starks as Farkus

Allie as Dill

Frankie Kazarian as the Elf

Luchasaurus as the Freight Man

Narration and stage direction read by AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone

Scenes include Ralphie’s cringe-worthy Santa Claus visit, the pink bunny suit bit and the unforgettable “Triple Dog Dare You” and leg lamp moments. Online and on social media, this exclusive activation will help raise awareness for AEW’s nonprofit partner KultureCity, the nation’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility for those with autism, PTSD, anxiety and other sensory ailments. Starting Wednesday, December 23, fans can logon to AEWCares.com to donate to KultureCity.

Additionally, “AEW Dynamite” will air a special “Holiday Bash” episode on December 23 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT following the NBA game on TNT.

Powell’s POV: I’m more of a Christmas Vacation and Elf fan, but it’s a cool deal for the AEW crew to take part in the annual network tradition. It’s another sign that AEW is in a good place with WarnerMedia despite the departure of executive Kevin Reilly.