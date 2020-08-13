NXT TV preview: Adam Cole and Pat McAfee, three matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Adam Cole and Pat McAfee meet face to face.

-Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream for a spot in the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland for a spot in the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

-“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah Scott, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango.

Powell’s POV: This will be a big show for NXT, as they will be unopposed by AEW Dynamite, which is bumped to Saturday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA. The ladder match will take place at NXT Takeover XXX on Saturday, August 22. Bronson Reed, Damien Priest, and Cameron Grimes have already qualified for the match. Dexter Lumis was pulled due to what William Regal labeled as an ankle injury. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



