Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Miz’s “Cannonball” on USA Network, WWE Raw poll results, Jim Brunzell, Jeff Farmer, Spike Dudley, Brian Adams, Lance Cade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-The latest edition of The Miz hosted “Cannonball” airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote from 28 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve (as we are for all shows these days), I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Brunzell is 71.

-Jeff Farmer, who worked as NWO Sting, is 58.

-Spike Dudley (Matt Hyson) turned is 50.

-Brian Adams died of a drug overdose on August 13, 2007 at age 43.

-Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) died of heart failure at age 29 on August 13, 2010.



