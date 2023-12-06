NXT TV rating for the NXT Deadline go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 626,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 659,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, up a tick compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. The December 6, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 534,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating for the Deadline go-home show.
