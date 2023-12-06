AEW Dynamite results (12/6): Powell’s live review of Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland for the TNT Title, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Title, Continental Classic tournament matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 218)

Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

Aired live December 6, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and pyro shot off on the stage… Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary and walked viewers through the leaderboard for the Continental Classic tournament leagues and then listed the lineup for this episode…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Jon Moxley, who made his entrance through the crowd. Jose, Dralistico, and Preston Vance walked onto the stage and then Rush made his entrance while his sidekicks headed backstage…

1. Jon Moxley vs. Rush in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. Rush performed an early suplex. Moxley sold his shoulder. Taz did a good job of explaining how Moxley’s shoulder was damaged while a replay was shown.

Moxley and Rush fought into the crowd. The broadcast team said the referee was being lenient by not counting them out. Taz said he liked that the referee was letting them go. Back in the ring, Rush and Moxley threw chops at one another while a “Let’s Go Moxley” chant broke out.

Rush got Moxley in a seated position in the corner and then teased hitting his finisher while Moxley covered up. Rush struck his Tranquilo pose. Moxley stood up and flipped off Rush. They fought back to ringside where Rush suplexed Moxley into the barricade heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]