Tyler Breeze on returning to the independent scene, two dream matches with AEW/ROH wrestlers, the origins of his character

On his return to the independent scene: “It’s really fun. It’s very different. Obviously coming up, the independent scene is very different than on the other side of it, but getting back out there is fun. There’s a lot of people out there that I’ve never worked with before, a lot of people who are hungry to get better and learn some stuff. They just need the right people to work with and help them along with certain things. It’s fun seeing a lot of the crowd as well, who haven’t seen me for a couple of years now. It’s fun talking to everybody a little bit more because you’re doing more of a meet-and-greet type of style and selling your merch and stuff like that. You’re right in there with them. I always like the interactions with fans and hearing about the stuff that they liked and their experiences, and the first time that they saw all that type of stuff. So, it’s been refreshing.”

Dream matches: “I guess the closest thing if I was ever going to maybe say a dream match, I think a really fun match that would be, would be me and Orange Cassidy or maybe Dalton Castle. I think I’d put him on there, too. It’s the guys that get it, the guys that get the character, but then you can also get a 20-minute match out of them.”

On Triple H: “I remember Hunter pulling me aside saying, ‘Hey man, look, we thought the idea for this character, we thought the character might work here and there, it might be a fun little bit in the show. But this was the test to kind of see if there’s legs to this. He goes, ‘There’s legs to this, we can do anything with this now.’ From there, again, we got closer.”

On the Tyler Breeze gimmick: “When the Tyler Breeze stuff started to hit, it got a little bit closer, to that point, I had kind of just been another guy, lost in the shuffle. I talked to him but there was never really a reason to care about me. When I started doing the Tyler Breeze stuff, then he really kind of went, ‘Alright, I see he’s having fun with it, I see he’s starting to figure this out.'”

Other topics include breaking into pro wrestling, NXT, Dusty Rhodes, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, wrestling Jushin Thunder Liger, WWE, Vince McMahon, Johnny Ace, Fandango, the Fashion Police, Breezeango, The Ascension, and more.