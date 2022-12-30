12/30 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa, a surprise return

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa, a surprise return, and more (25:11)…

Click here for the Click here to stream or download the December 30 WWE Smackdown audio review.

