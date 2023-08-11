WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (8/11): Barnett’s review of Jimmy Uso’s “Hail to the Chief” segment, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Title, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,252)

Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

Aired live August 11, 2023 on Fox

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcomed the audience to Calgary and said Roman Reigns will address the future of The Bloodline tonight. Charlotte Flair made her entrance for the first match of the night. Michael Cole was shown at the commentary but had yet to speak up. Patrick introduced a video package that recapped the conclusion of the Women’s Title match at Summerslam, with Bianca Belair winning the title briefly before Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and quickly absconded with it. Asuka made her ring entrance after the video package.

1. Asuka vs. Charlotte: Both women tied up and Charlotte grabbed an arm twist. Asuka used the ropes to reverse, but Charlotte returned the favor with a cartwheel. Both women traded heavy strikes, and Charlotte capitalized with a shoulder block. She then attempted to outsmart Asuka running the ropes, but got shut down with a low dropkick. Charlotte fired back with a big boot few seconds later. She followed up with another boot and then climbed to the top rope. Asuka pulled Charlotte off the top with a hair pull and then landed a missile dropkick for a two count…[c]

My Take: Kevin Patrick appears to be the lead play by play voice with Cole filling in some details occasionally. I guess we’ll see how the dynamic develops.

Charlotte dove on Asuka at ringside and followed up with a flying cross body back in the ring. She followed up with chops and and overhead suplex. Charlotte landed a spear and then went to apply the figure eight, but Damage Ctrl walked to ringside and provided a distraction. Asuka rolled up Charlotte for a two count. Bayley got on the apron, and Asuka took advantage with a double knee facebuster. Iyo sky landed a springboard dropkick that hit both Asuka and Charlotte and caused a DQ.

Asuka and Charlotte ended in a no contest at 9:01

Bayley and Iyo assaulted Charlotte after the bell and tossed Asuka into the ringpost. They gloated and Dakota Kai announced Iyo as the new Women’s Champion. A video package then aired that focused on Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso turning on his brother. A “Hail to the Chief” segment was announced for later…[c]

My Take: A good match up until the no contest finish. I hope the pendulum swings back around and we start seeing matches get more satisfying finishes on TV. The interference can serve a story purpose but in this case it just felt like a reason not to have a finish.

A video package recalled Austin Theory’s US Title reign and Santos Escobar becoming the title challenger. Kayla Braxton interviewed Santos Escobar backstage. He said he was feeling confident that he had Austin Theory’s number. Theory then ambushed him and suplexed him onto an equipment crate. He then slammed the lid of another crate onto Escobar’s knee. Rey Mysterio arrived on scene and chased off Theory. The announce team then introduced a video package from Karrion Kross.

He said Styles has shown him the importance of Brotherhood, and said a Prophet is nothing without his disciples, and soon everyone will see. AJ Styles made his entrance in the arena for the next match with Michin. He will face Karrion Kross up next…[c]

My Take: I hope they pair up Kross with Pretty Deadly. Ok, not really. I’m not sure who they have in mind to pair with Kross, but with Lashley forming an alliance with the Street Profits and The OC being around as a Trio I can’t imagine all this is a coincidence.

Trainers were working on the knee of Santos Escobar backstage. Karrios Kross completed his entrance in the ring with Scarlett.

2. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) vs. AJ Styles (w/Michin): Styles landed a dropkick and a backbreaker to start. He then applied an inverted STF, but Kross quickly escaped. Kross landed a lariat and a heavy elbow strike. He then landed a suplex and talked some trash before making a cover. Styled kicked out at one, but was quickly thrown chest first into the turnbuckle.

Kross placed AJ on the turnbuckle, but Styles slipped out and landed a lariat that sent Kross to the floor. Styles attempted to capitalize with a soccer kick on the apron, but Kross caught him and landed a Death Valley Driver onto the announce table…[c]

My Take: So far so good. Styles and Kross and working better together here than their last couple of TV matches.

Styles was in control as the show returned and landed a leaping forearm to a seated Kross. He then setup for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Kross avoided it and applied the Kross Jacket. Styles made a move into the corner and reversed into a pinfall attempt. Kross managed to slip out and retain the hold. Styles rammed Kross into the corner. He attempted his Moonsault into a reverse DDT, but the Moonsault took Kross down awkwardly. Styles attempted to land a bodyslam into a DDT, and that went nowhere as well.

Styles managed to land a Springboard 450, but Scarlett got involved and put his foot on the ropes. Michin ran over, but Scarlett managed to fend her off. Kross landed a Saito Suplex, but Styles quickly returned the favor with a Pele Kick. Styles then setup for a Styles Clash, but Scarlett jumped on the apron. Michin pulled her off the ring apron and then tossed her over the announce table. Styles finished the Styles Clash and got the win.

AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross at 9:49

After the match, the OC celebrated while Kross and Scarlett stewed. The announce team then introduced a video package for Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, and the respect shown from Lesnar after the match. After the video package, Edge made his entrance to a warm Canadian welcome. He’ll deliver a promo up next…[c]

My Take: I guess Kross is going to show back up with his crew next time to face the OC? He seemed to lose at his own game here, so he could definitely use a reset. Styles would benefit from a change of pace as well. That feud with Sheamus they teased last week could be some fun.