NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for the return to USA Network

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler.

-LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller.

-The Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament begins.

-Nikkita Lyons debuts.

Powell’s POV: I assume that Ziggler tops Ciampa to get to an eventual title match with Bron Breakker. The full list of teams and brackets for the tournament have not been unveiled as of this update. NXT will return to USA Network on Tuesday after being bumped to Syfy for the Winter Olympics over the last two weeks. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.