NXT TV preview: Five matches advertised for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland in a NXT North American Title ladder match qualifier.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover XXX.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

-NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match.

-Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne.

Powell’s POV: NXT TV was taped last Wednesday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.