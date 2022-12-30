What's happening...

12/30 Powell’s AEW Rampage audio review: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan for the TBS Title, Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta, plus Darby Allin and Sting, Jamie Hayter, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and Jon Moxley speak

December 30, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan for the TBS Title, Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta, plus Darby Allin and Sting, Jamie Hayter, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and Jon Moxley speak, and more (17:08)…

Click here to stream or download the December 30 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.