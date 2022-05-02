AEW Rampage viewership and rating for the show headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Trent Beretta for the ROH Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 464,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 518,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 25th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.27 rating in the same demo. An NBA Playoff game led Friday’s cable ratings, and the NFL Draft provided strong competition while being simulcast on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Rampage will be in a tough slot this week when the show is scheduled to air at 4:30CT/5:30ET due to the NHL Playoffs.