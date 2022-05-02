What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The Bloodline, two matches, and Miz TV advertised

May 2, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman appear

-Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens, Chad Gable, and Otis

-AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest (w/Edge)

-Miz TV with guest Mustafa Ali

Powell’s POV: The show also features the brand’s final push for Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event. Raw will be live from Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.