WWE Raw preview: The Bloodline, two matches, and Miz TV advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman appear

-Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens, Chad Gable, and Otis

-AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest (w/Edge)

-Miz TV with guest Mustafa Ali

Powell’s POV: The show also features the brand’s final push for Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event. Raw will be live from Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.