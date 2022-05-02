WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show featuring a Beat The Clock Challenge and a cage match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.953 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is essentially equal to the 1.952 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished third in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.47 rating in the same demo. The broadcast television ratings were topped by the NFL Draft on ABC and cable, as well as Dateline on NBC, plus the NBA Playoffs also served as strong competition via cable.