NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Stand & Deliver fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Powell’s POV: This will be the fallout show from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver premium live event. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).