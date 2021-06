CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins for this week’s Friday Night Smackdown. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show featured Otis taking out Dawkins’ partner Montez Ford following Ford’s match with Chad Gable. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown every Friday night at 7CT/8ET.