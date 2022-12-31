AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for Wednesday’s first episode of 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

-Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

-Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

-Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

-Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

Powell’s POV: AEW will also debut their new set and look on this episode. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena (Rampage will be live on Friday from Portland). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).