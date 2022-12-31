WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match set for the first Smackdown of 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Ricochet vs. Top Dolla in a men’s Royal Rumble match qualifier

Powell's POV: WWE also announced Gunther vs. Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship for the January 13 Smackdown. Friday's Smackdown will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FexExForum.