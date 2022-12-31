AEW Battle of the Belts V lineup: Title match advertised for Friday’s live special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts V television special.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts V will be live on Friday from Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV as the shows air back-to-back on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s Rampage/Battle of the Belts combo audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).