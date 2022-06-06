WWE Raw in Green Bay (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Drew McIntyre, Ahmed Johnson, ODB, Gunner, Mike Bucci, Kona Reeves, Gigi Dolin, Joe Malenko, Mikey Whipwreck, Alpha Female, John Silver, Riho, Gorilla Monsoon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WrestleMania Backlash at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Green Bay, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Los Angeles, Friday’s live AEW Rampage in Independence, Missouri, Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Ahmed Johnson (a/k/a Anthony Norris) is 59 today.

-ODB (a/k/a Jessica Kresa) is 44 today.

-Chad Lail is 40. He wrestles as Gunner and worked as Jaxson Ryker in WWE.

-Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) is 37 today.

-Mike Bucci turned 50 on Sunday. He wrestled as Nova and Simon Dean.

-Kona Reeves (Noah Pang-Potjes) turned 31 on Sunday.

-Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) turned 25 on Sunday.

-Joe Malenko (Jody Simon) turned 66 on Saturday.

-Mikey Whipwreck (John Watson) turned 49 on Saturday.

-“Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabert (Marie Gabert) turned 40 on Saturday.

-John Silver turned 32 on Saturday.

-Riho (Riho Hime) turned 25 on Saturday.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert Marella) was born on June 4, 1937. He died on October 6, 1999 due to complications from diabetes.