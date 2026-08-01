ROH on HonorClub results (7/31): Lee Moriarty vs. Angelico for the ROH Pure Championship, Rachael Ellering vs. Steph De Lander, Juice Robinson vs. Anthony Henry

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 177)

Taped July 20, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios

Streamed July 31, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Lee Moriarty defeated Angelico to retain the ROH Pure Championship

2. Emi Sakura beat Viva Van

3. Diamante over Allie Katch

4. AR Fox over Soleil

5. Rachael Ellering beat Steph De Lander in a Pure Rules match

6. Trish Adora beat Angelica Risk

7. Julissa Mexa over Vertvixen

8. Zack Gibson, James Drake, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett defeated Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, Alec Price, and Jordan Oliver

9. Zayda Steel over Sara Leon

10. Juice Robinson beat Anthony Henry