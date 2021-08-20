ROH Notes: Brody King cleared following breakthrough COVID case, ROH Wrestling TV lineup, Glory By Honor notes, ROHStrong podcast, follow-up on last week’s tease regarding recently released talent coming to ROH

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Brody King has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will be working this weekend’s Glory By Honor events. King missed last weekend’s NJPW Resurgence event in Los Angeles. Eck’s blog notes that King was fully vaccinated and thus suffered a breakthrough case.

-Following up on last week’s tease for recently released wrestlers appearing at the September 12 Death Before Dishonor, Eck writes that two wrestlers who fit that description will face one another on that show.

-This weekend’s edition of ROH Wrestling features the start of the quarterfinals of the ROH Women’s Championship tournament. The show will feature Quinn McKay vs. Rok-C, and Nicole Savoy vs. Miranda Alize in quarterfinal matches. Plus, Demonic Flamita faces Rey Horus.

-As previously noted, the August 28 ROH Wrestling TV show will have Allysin Kay vs. Trish Adora, and Angelina Love faces the winner of this weekend’s Max The Impaler vs. Holidead match. Love received a first-round bye.

-Trish Adora will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-The Bouncers will face Joe Keys and Eric Martin on the ROH Week By Week show that streams Tuesday on the ROH YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes more notes on the Glory By Honor events that will be held tonight and Saturday in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena, the relationship between Dragon Lee and ROH Champion Bandido, the challengers for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles at Death Before Dishonor, and more.