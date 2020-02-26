NXT TV preview: Third match advertised, Finn Balor appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory.

-Finn Balor appears.

-Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Dijakovic vs. Grimes match this afternoon. An earlier version of our preview mistakenly listed Pete Dunne in place of Theory. My apologies for that error. They are framing Balor’s appearance as him addressing what he has planned next. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday morning.



