WWE Super Showdown lineup: Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, three more matches added to Thursday’s card

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Super ShowDown event that will be held Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at King Fahd International Stadium.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Bayley vs. Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. R-Truth vs. Andrade vs. Erick Rowan vs. Bobby Lashley in a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy

-Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a cage match.

-Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler.

-Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo.

-The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (Kickoff Show).

Powell’s POV: WWE is playing up that Undertaker is “reportedly” in Saudi Arabia, so look for him to appear on the event. They also added the bottom three matches to the lineup on Wednesday. I will be covering WWE Super ShowDown beginning with the on-hour Kickoff Show at 10CT/11ET on Thursday morning. The main card will begin at 11CT/12ET and will stream on WWE Network. My audio review of the show will be available for members afterward.



