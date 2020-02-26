(Updated) AEW adds Lance Archer to its roster

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of Lance Archer to its talent roster on Wednesday. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Archer had a standout year as a singles wrestler in New Japan Pro Wrestling with some impressive outings in the G1 tournament and in other matches. Archer will turn 43 on Friday.

Update: AEW issued the following press release to announce the signing of Archer to a multi-year deal.

February 26, 2020 – All Elite Wrestling today announced a multi-year deal with Lance Archer, a global professional wrestling sensation renowned for his brutal, powerhouse moves including the Blackout and EBD Claw.

Archer, a Texas native and former collegiate quarterback, is also known by his menacing monikers – “The Murderhawk Monster” and “The American Psychopath.” Standing at 6’8” and weighing in at 260 pounds, Archer’s dominating stature and natural athletic prowess have defined his 20-year career.

“I’ve been in the business for almost half of my life, but with AEW, I’m setting my sights on the best chapter of my career so far,” said Lance Archer. “This company champions the creative, competitive and electrifying environment that I’ve been waiting for my whole career. No matter where I go—no matter who steps in front of me—I’m the one you should be afraid of at AEW.”

“Lance Archer is explosive, dynamic and unpredictable, making him perfect for AEW,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “He’s made his mark in every corner of the world. He’s brutal, colorful and will be a factor the minute he steps into the ring.”



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

