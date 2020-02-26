NJPW cancels live events due to Coronavirus concerns

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced Wednesday that they are canceling all live events scheduled between March 1 and March 15 due to concerns over the Coronavirus. A press release on the matter attributes the decision to recommendations made by the Japanese ministry of health. “NJPW has reached this difficult decision after careful consideration,” reads the statement. “Ultimately, the health and safety of our fans, staff and wrestlers is our highest concern. We remain deeply appreciative of your support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.” Read the full statement at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: NJPW is offering refunds to fans who purchased tickets to those events. The events include the anniversary show and some of the shows that were scheduled to feature New Japan Cup tournament matches. While it’s obviously a disappointing development, it’s absolutely the right call given the severity of the situation.



